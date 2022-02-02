Full Year 2021 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Philipp Rickenbacher - Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG-CEO&Member of Executive Board



A very warm welcome to all of you to this presentation of the Julius Baer Group's full year results 2021. I'm hosting today's meeting together with Dieter Enkelmann, our CFO, near our offices in Central Zurich. Once again, this year we are presenting the results virtually, but we hope to return to our customary physical event next time as the pandemic situation eases.



Let me open with a brief recap of the year. 2021 was the best year in Julius Baer's history. We achieved the company's highest ever