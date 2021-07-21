Jul 21, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Philipp Rickenbacher - Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG-CEO&Member of Executive Board
Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you a very warm welcome to the presentation of our half year results 2021. Once again, my colleague, Dieter Enkelmann, our CFO; and myself are bringing this presentation to you from our art zone here in Zurich. We are getting used to the pandemic mode now, but are very much looking forward also for it to come to an end.
Let me start with 3 key messages. We have delivered outstanding results again in the first half of this year. We have delivered the highest profit in the history of Julius Baer so far. We have delivered robust net new money inflows at an annualized growth rate of 4.6% and that despite our emphasis on profitability. And lastly, we have confirmed our financial strength shown by our very solid balance sheet and strong capitalization.
After the transformation of the last 18 months and well into the current strategic cycle, we are operating today from a position of strength. We have a unique and complete focus on wealth
Half Year 2021 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...