Half Year 2022 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Julius Baer 2022 Half Year Results for Media and Analyst Conference Call. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO of Julius Baer Group; and Ms. Evie Kostakis, CFO of Julius Baer Group. You will now be joined into the conference room.



Philipp Rickenbacher - Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG-CEO&Member of Executive Board



The Julius Baer offices in Zurich from where we will present our results for the first half of 2022. You can see our presentation on the screen, and our participants who dialed in over the phone will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end.



I'm joined by our CFO, Evie Kostakis, who presented at our recent strategy update on May 19 and has now been in-charge as of July 1. Good morning, Evie, and a very warm welcome to you.



Before we head into the results, let me summarize 3 key points. First, Julius Baer has