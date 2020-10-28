Oct 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Stephen T. Goddard - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
(technical difficulty)
2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Stephen Goddard. I'm the Chairman of the JB Hi-Fi Group, and I'm your Chair for today's meeting. We have a quorum, and I am pleased to declare the meeting open.
I'm delighted to be able to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders, proxies and guests who are participating through our online meeting platform for our first virtual AGM.
I would like to start by introducing my fellow directors: Beth Laughton; Mark Powell; Melanie Wilson; Richard Uechtritz; and our Executive Director, Richard Murray. Our group CFO, Nick Wells; and Company Secretary, Doug Smith, are also in attendance, as is Travis Simkin of our auditors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.
Obviously, as this is a virtual AGM, there is a risk of technical difficulties. If this happens, it will be at my discretion whether we continue the meeting or postpone or adjourn the meeting. In the unlikely event that I drop (inaudible) meeting, the Chair of the company's Audit and Risk
JB Hi-Fi Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Oct 28, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...