Half Year 2021 JB Hi-Fi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / NTS GMT
Richard Murray - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and thanks for taking the time in a -- at a busy time of the year to join us to discuss JB's 2021 half year results. We'll talk through the presentation and then allow some time at the end for questions. At the open, while there's certainly a very pleasing set of numbers we've delivered today, just as pleasing is the group's continued commitment to health, safety and well-being of the team members and customers throughout COVID-19. Our continued investment in online and supply chain operations, including upgrades to the group's website and expanded delivery and warehouse options.
Following the launch of our sustainability plan in FY '20, the group continued its focus on having a positive impact on its people, its community and its environment. And our workplace giving programs raised $1.7 million in the half with JB Hi-Fi's Helping Hands program, winning workplace giving Australia's 2020 Best overall program and best innovation awards.
Particularly, I'd like to thank our 13,000 team members have
