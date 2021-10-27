JB Hi-Fi Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Stephen T. Goddard - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the JB Hi-Fi 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Stephen Goddard. I'm Chairman of the JB Hi-Fi Group, and I'm your Chair for today's meeting. We have a quorum, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



I'm delighted to be able to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders, proxies and guests who are participating through our online meeting program for this virtual AGM. I would like to start by introducing my fellow directors: Beth Laughton; Mark Powell, Geoff Roberts, Melanie Wilson; Richard Uechtritz; and our Executive Directors, Terry Smart and Nick Wells.



Our company Secretary, Doug Smith, is also in attendance, as is Travis Simkin of our auditors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.



Obviously, as this is a virtual AGM, there is a risk of technical difficulties. If this happens, it will be at my discretion whether we continue the meeting or postpone or adjourn the meeting. In the unlikely event that I drop out of the meeting, the Chair of the company's Audit and Risk