Feb 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Terry David Smart - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And as always, thanks for your interest in the business. And as per the standard format, we'll talk through the presentation, and then allow time for questions at the end.



I'll start now by turning to Page 4, which is our Group Model. Many of you are going to be familiar with this slide. So just to highlight some of the components as I see. And we've got our 2 iconic brands with their distinct brand personalities, their different category leadership focus for JB. It's technology and consumer electronics. For The Good Guys, it's home appliances and consumer electronics.



The brands have different target customer groups, which gives us and our suppliers access to and appeal to a wide and diverse customer mix.



The JB Hi-Fi, it's a young tech-savvy consumer but also a broader appeal to those who are early adopters of new or evolving technology. Many of these tech and CE products are seen as staples in people's lives nowadays.



For The Good Guys, it's family and