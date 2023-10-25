JB Hi-Fi Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Stephen T. Goddard - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the JB Hi-Fi 2023 Annual General Meeting. My name is Stephen Goddard. I'm Chairman of the JB Hi-Fi Group, and I'm your Chair for today's meeting. We have a quorum, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open. This year sees our second hybrid AGM, and I'm delighted to be able to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders, proxies and guests who are attending either in person or through our online meeting platform.



Our meeting is being held on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation. I wish to acknowledge them as the traditional custodians. I would also like to pay my respects to their elders, past and present.



I'd like to introduce my fellow directors: Beth Laughton; Christy Boyce; Mark Powell; Geoff Roberts; Melanie Wilson; Richard Uechtritz; and our Executive Directors, Terry Smart and Nick Wells. Our Company Secretary, Doug Smith, is also in attendance, as is Travis Simkin of our auditors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.



Travis has audited our business for 5 years.