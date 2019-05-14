May 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to JBS conference call. During this call, we will present and analyze the result for the first quarter of 2019. As requested by JBS, this event is being recorded. The recording will be available this afternoon and can be accessed by following the instructions posted on company's website at www.jbs.com.br/ir. Taking part on this call, we have Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global CEO; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO and Investor Relations Officer; AndrÃÂ© Nogueira, JBS USA CEO; and Wesley Batista, Sr., President of JBS South America.
Now I will turn the conference over to Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni. Please go ahead, sir.
Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your presence in this conference call. I'm very happy to announce our results in this first quarter of 2019. The results show our discipline and commitment to our value creation strategy.
Go to the numbers. Net revenue was 40.4 -- BRL
Q1 2019 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...