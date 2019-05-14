Q1 2019 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your presence in this conference call. I'm very happy to announce our results in this first quarter of 2019. The results show our discipline and commitment to our value creation strategy.



Go to the numbers. Net revenue was 40.4 -- BRL