Q2 2023 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining in this conference call of our Q2 2023 results. The figures we are present today testify to the strength of our diversified global platform and our agility and capacity to implement