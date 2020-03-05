Full Year 2019 JCDecaux SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux - JCDecaux SA - Co-CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our 2019 full year results conference call, which is also being webcast. The speakers on this call will be Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO; David Bourg, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and myself. Arnaud Courtial, Head of Investors Relations is also attending today's conference call.



Let me first comment on our full year results. We delivered in 2019 record results, which are the best since IPO, with revenues at EUR 3,890.2 billion, operating margin at EUR 792.2 million, EBIT before impairment at EUR 385.2 million and net income group share at EUR 265.5 million. Our digital transformation continues to drive growth, with digital revenue growing at 33% compared to 2018 and representing now 25.2% of group revenue.

