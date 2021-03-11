Full Year 2020 JCDecaux SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Jean-Charles Decaux - JCDecaux SA - Co-CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning of those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our 2020 full year results conference call, which is also being webcast.



The speaker on this call will be Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux, co-Chief Executive Officer; David Bourg, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and I. Arnaud Courtial, Head of Investor Relations, is also attending today's conference call.



Before commenting on our full year results, let me remind you that a year ago, we presented you our best set of results since JCDecaux was founded in 1964. And today, we will comment our most difficult results we've ever had.



Our group adjusted revenue decreased by 40.6% to EUR 2.3 billion in 2020. Adjusted organic revenue decreased by 38.1%. Our Street Furniture and