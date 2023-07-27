Half Year 2023 JCDecaux SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to JCDecaux 2023 Half Year Results Presentation.



I will now hand over to Jean-Francois Decaux, Chairman of Executive Board and Co-CEO. Sir, please go ahead.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux - JCDecaux SE - Co-CEO & Member of the executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our H1 2023 full year (sic) [half year] results conference call which is, also being webcast. The speakers on this call will be Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO; David Bourg, Chief Financial, IT and Administrative Officer and myself. Remi Grisard, Head of Investor Relations is also attending today's conference call.



As you can see on Slide 3, the rebound of our activity continued in H1 2023, with the revenue increase by plus 7.5% despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, especially, in some geographies such as U.K. and Germany as well as a soft recovery in China. Our operating margin and our operating cash flow increased despite inflationary pressures driven by