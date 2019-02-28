Q4 2018 JD.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Ruiyu Li - JD.com, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



JD.com's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are JD.com's Group CEO, Richard Liu; Mr. Xu Lei, CEO of JD Retail;



Mr. Wang Zhenhui, CEO of JD Logistics; Sidney Huang, our CFO; and Jianwen Liao, our CSO. For today's agenda Mr. Huang will discuss highlights of the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Other management will join the Q&A session.



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which apply to this call, as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures