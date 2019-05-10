Q1 2019 JD.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Ruiyu Li - JD.com, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are JD.com Group CEO, Richard Liu; Mr. Xu Lei, CEO of JD Retail; Mr. Wang Zhenhui, CEO of JD Logistics; Sidney Huang, our CFO; and Jon Liao, our CSO. For today's agenda, Mr. Huang will give the business highlights for the first quarter of 2019. Other management will join the call later.



Before we continue, I'll refer you to our Safe Harbor Statement in the earnings press release, which apply to this call, as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Finally, please note that, unless otherwise stated, other figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Sidney.



Xuande Huang - JD.com, Inc. - CFO



Thank you,