Q2 2019 JD.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by for JD.com's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
I would like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Jia Dong.
Jia Dong -
Thank you. Welcome to our second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mr. Richard Liu, JD.com Group CEO; Mr. Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail; Mr. Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics; Sidney Huang, CFO; and Jon Liao, our Chief Strategy Officer. For today's agenda, Richard Liu will discuss highlights for the second quarter 2019, followed by Sidney Huang, our CFO. Other management will join the Q&A session.
Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of
