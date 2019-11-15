Q3 2019 JD.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Joining me the call today are Mr. Richard Liu, JD.com Group CEO; Mr. Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail; Mr. Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics; Sidney Huang, CFO; and Jon Liao, our Chief Strategy Officer.



