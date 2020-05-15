Q1 2020 JD.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello and thank you for standing by for JD.com's First Quarter 2020 Earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect your lines at this time.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ruiyu Li. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Ruiyu Li - JD.com, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining us today on the call are Mr. Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com; Mr. Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail; and Mr. Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics; Sidney Huang, our CFO; and Mr. Jon Liao, our CSO.



For today's agenda, Sidney will discuss highlights from the first quarter of 2020, and other management will join the Q&A section.



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures