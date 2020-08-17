Aug 17, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello and thank you for standing by for JD.com Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ruiyu Li.
Ruiyu Li - JD.com, Inc. - Senior Director of IR
Thanks, operator, and welcome to our second quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me today on the call are Mr. Richard Liu, JD.com Group CEO; Mr. Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail; Mr. Zhenhui Wang, CEO of JD Logistics; Sandy Xu, our CFO; and Professor Liao, our CSO.
For today's agenda, our CFO, Sandy, will discuss highlights for the second quarter 2020, and other management will join the Q&A session.
Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statements in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements.
Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a
Q2 2020 JD.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...