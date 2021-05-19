Q1 2021 JD.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by for JD.com's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ruiyu Li.



Ruiyu Li - JD.com, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mr. Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail; and Sandy Xu, our CFO. For today's agenda, our CEO of JD Retail, Mr. Xu, will share his thoughts on the Q1 performance, followed by our CFO, Sandy, who will discuss the financial highlights for the first quarter 2021. Both Lei and Sandy will join the Q&A session.



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which