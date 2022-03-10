Q4 2021 JD.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by for JD.com's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Mr. Sean Zhang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sean Shibiao Zhang -



Thank you. Good evening and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are Mr. Lei Xu, President of JD.com and Ms. Sandy Xu, our CFO.



For today's call, Lei will kick off with opening remarks, and Sandy will discuss the financial highlights. After that, we'll open the call to questions from analysts.



Before we continue, let me remind you today's call will include forward-looking statements, and please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on our IR website, which applies to this call. Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please also