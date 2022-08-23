Q2 2022 JD.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by for JD.com's Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Mr. Sean Zhang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sean Shibiao Zhang - JD.com, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good evening and good day, everyone. Welcome to JD.com's Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Let me introduce the management team on the call today. CEO of JD.com, Mr. Lei Xu, will kick off with opening remarks. Our CFO, Ms. Sandy Xu, will discuss the financial highlights. After that, we'll open the call to questions from analysts.



I would like to remind you that during this call, our comments and responses to your question reflect management's view as of today only and will include forward-looking statements. And please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on our IR website, which applies to this call.