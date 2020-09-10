Sep 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Warren Lester Ackerman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Consumer Equity Research



Hi, everybody. Hope you're well, and welcome to the JDE Peet's presentation. I'm here with Fabien, who will be doing a fireside chat with me. I hope your stamina is holding up and having a great conference.



It's going to be a fireside chat format, no prepared remarks. So Fabien, thank you very much for attending, your debut at Barclays Consumer Staples Conference. Lots of questions for you from all areas.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of European Consumer Equity ResearchBut I've got to start with the most obvious one, which is you're month [apart] of the IPO, the CEO has changed. You're now in the seat. The market obviously doesn't like uncertainty. Can you just elaborate a little bit, if you can, just on the circumstances, a little bit about your background and just reassure us there's nothing sinister around trading.- JDE Peet'