Half Year 2022 JDE Peets NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining JDE Peet's Half Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Naznen Baeti, and I'll be your operator for the call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our first speaker, Robin Jansen, Director Investor Relations for JDE Peet's.



Robin Jansen - JDE Peet's N.V.-Director of IR



Thank you, Naznen, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to JDE Peet's earnings call related to our financial performance of the first half year of 2022. With me are Fabien Simon, CEO; and Scott Gray, CFO. In a moment, Fabien will take you through the operational and financial highlights related to our first half year business performance and will update you on our outlook for full year 2022.



After that, Scott will tell you more about the financial performance in the first half. And after that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



Our press release was published at 7 a.m. CET this morning