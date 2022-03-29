Q4 2021 Deep Down Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Deep Down's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, March 29, 2021.



A detailed disclaimer related to Deep Down's forward-looking statements is included in the press release issued Monday afternoon and filed with the SEC. It is also available on the company's website, deepdowninc.com or upon request.



A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in the press release on today's call is included in our press release and on our website. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.



Deep Down's also undertakes no obligation to revise any of its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the team made. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to CEO, Charles Njuguna.



Charles K. Njuguna - Deep Down, Inc. - CEO, CFO, President & Director



Thank you, Gigi.