Q2 2020 Kambi Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 08:45AM GMT

Kristian Nylen - Kambi Group plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Kambi's second quarter result presentation. I'm Kristian Nylen, Chief Executive; and joining me is our CFO, David Kenyon.



Please turn to Slide 2. I'll begin with a brief overview of Q2, after which, David will take you through our financial performance. I will then speak about the quarter in a little bit more depth and also a few updates from Q3 so far.



But first, on Slide 3, let me give you a brief introduction to Kambi. Kambi is the industry's trusted and independent sports betting supplier. Our multichannel service is managed through an in-house developed platform, which has been continuously developed over the last decade. The platform, together with more than 850 highly skilled staff, forms the foundation of our service. The Kambi