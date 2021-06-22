Kambi Group PLC Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - Head of IR
My name is Mia Nordlander, and I work as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations here at Kambi.
So the agenda for today is that we will hear our CEO and Co-Founder, Kristian Nylen, talking about our strong position in the market. And why Kambi's outsourced model is perfectly positioned to capitalize on future global opportunities.
Then we will hear our COO, Erik Logdberg, explain our core platform focus and the benefits to our partners and end users and how the Kambi platform has been developed to provide global solutions to local problems.
Then we'll have a short break before Cecilia Wachtmeister, EVP, Business and Group Functions, will talk about regulations of sports betting and explain why we are only in the early phase of our global expansion. She will also talk about the exciting opportunities that await in the near future.
And then our CFO, David Kenyon, will talk about potential total addressable market by region and explain how this potentially could affect our revenue. He will also talk about how our strong
