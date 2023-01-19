Kambi Group PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jan 19, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Mia Nordlander - Kambi Group plc - Head of IR



So hello, everyone. I am so glad to see so many people here in our Stockholm office and of course, with us through the web. Very welcome to Kambi's Capital Markets Day 2023. For those who have never met me before, my name is Mia Nordlander. I am Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. And I have had the privilege to be with this company now for almost 5 years. And time is flying when you're having fun. And I will have even more fun with this whole new strategy.



I will be your host today, and we have a very exciting afternoon ahead of us. But before we start, we have some formality to cover. So I would like to remind you that some statements that we make during this presentation may be forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and they should not be relied upon as statements of historical facts. We accordingly also assume no responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements made as part of this presentation, except required by applicable law of stock exchange regulation. We are not making any financial forecast