Q1 2020 Komercni Banka as Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Hello and welcome to the KomercnÃ­ banka First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.



Jan Juchelka, to begin today's conference.



Jan Juchelka - KomercnÃ­banka - a.s. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for being with us. We are connected, the whole management board of KomercnÃ­ banka, and ready to guide you through the presentation and ready to answer any of your questions.



So please let me start with Page #4, which is displaying the main highlights of the first quarter, which to a certain extent started to be an unexpectedly interesting period of our doing business.



So being impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, we took care first about our people and were able to procure the purchase of hundreds of thousands of respirators, face masks, gloves and hectoliters of disinfection in order to take care of the safety and security of our employees. We have made fully