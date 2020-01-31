Q3 2020 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - CFO & Executive Officer



Good afternoon. I'm Horikoshi, Chief Financial Officer. Let me brief on the business results of the third quarter FY 2019.



Page 4 shows the highlights of the business results for the third quarter of FY 2019. Exchange rate was JPY 108.6 to $1, JPY 119.7 to EUR 1 and JPY 15.4 to CNY 1. Yen appreciated against all of dollar, euro and renminbi year-on-year. And although they are not listed here, yen appreciated against Australian dollar, South African rand and Russian ruble as well. Consolidated net sales were JPY 613.9 billion, down 12.4% year-on-year. Operating income was JPY 65.8 billion, down 31.1% year-on-year. Profit ratio declined to 10.7%, down 2.9 points. Net sales went down due to volume decline and FX negative impact. Operating income decreased due to volume decline and the geographic competition of sales, among others. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. was JPY 45.2 billion, down 23.1%.



Page 5 shows segment sales and profits. Sales in Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment were JPY 546.4 billion, down 15.3