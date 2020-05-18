Full Year 2020 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Hiroyuki Ogawa - Komatsu Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



I'm Ogawa, President and CEO. First of all, I'd like to express my deepest condolences for loss of lives due to infection of novel coronavirus and offer my sincere sympathy to those infected by the virus. And I am deeply grateful for the people working day and night to prevent the infection from spreading.



As for the result announcement, I made a strict restriction of movement due to the spread of COVID-19 by placing top priority on the health and the safety of the people concerned for compiling the results and to ensure the accuracy of the results. We changed the date of announcement from initially scheduled 30th April to 18th May. I'd like to express my appreciation for those who worked hard for the results announcement.



Now I'd like to explain the current COVID-19 effect. Firstly, I will explain our efforts to prevent the spread of infections. As we, at Komatsu Group, place top priority on the health and the safety of our customers, local community residents and employees, we are making our utmost effort to