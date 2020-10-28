Q2 2021 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Hiroyuki Ogawa - Komatsu Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Hiroyuki Ogawa, CEO of Komatsu.



First of all, I'd like to explain the current status of COVID-19 impact on our operations. First, on Page 4, I'll explain the impact of COVID-19 on our operations. To start, I'll talk about the impact on production. Currently, all plants are operating as usual. There are no problems in this supply chain.



Next, regarding the impact on sales and service activities. Looking at equipment utilization through contracts, many other regions have recovered back to normal year conditions. As for sales activities, although our response varies depending on region due to the situation regarding COVID-19, there are a growing number of business bases that are going back to regular work shifts or working with some limitations. Similarly, with regard to service activities to support customers' machines at parts warehouses and workshops, there are more workplaces that are going back to regular working styles.



Page 5 explains the impact of COVID-19 on our business results. First of all