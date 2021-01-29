Q3 2021 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & CFO



I'm Horikoshi, CFO of Komatsu. First, let me explain about the current status of the impact of COVID.



First, I will explain about the impact on our operations as well the impact on production. We explained that the plans were under normal operation at the result announcement at the end of October. Despite the fact that there are some areas that COVID is spreading again, all our plants are operating normally. In some regions, there are issues about the shortage of containers, and this has some influence on production. However, no impact has been seen to our sales activities and performance.



Next is about the impact on sales and service. Looking at the operation conditions at the sites using our KOMTRAX data, same as-usual conditions have continued in many regions since the second quarter. There are some regions that are under lockdown due to COVID spreading again, but it has not had a major impact on the current operating conditions. On Page 28, there is information about the status of each major market, so I will use this