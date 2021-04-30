Full Year 2021 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Hiroyuki Ogawa - Komatsu Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Ogawa, President and CEO of Komatsu. I would like to start by explaining the launch of a new company named EARTHBRAIN Ltd. just announced today. Komatsu and 3 other companies, namely NTT DOCOMO, Sony Semiconduction Solutions (sic) [Sony Semiconductor Solutions] and the Nomura Research Institute have reached an agreement today to jointly establish a new company named EARTHBRAIN Ltd. that will support digital transformation of the construction industry for dramatically improved safety, productivity and environmental performance.



In 2015, to address the serious manpower shortage faced by the domestic industry, Komatsu developed a Smart Construction solution and introduced it so far at more than 13,000 construction sites across the country. In 2017, to offer the platform on which Smart Construction services are provided to other players, which provide solutions to the same industry, the company introduced the LANDLOG IoT solution. And today, the company is expected to provide a solution, not only to address manpower