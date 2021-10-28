Q2 2022 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



This is Horikoshi, CFO. I will now explain the summary of the business results for 3 and 6 months of fiscal year 2021. First, I'll explain the highlights of the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Page 4. The exchange rate is JPY 110.3 to the dollar, JPY 130.6 to the euro and JPY 17.1 to the renminbi. Yen weakened against the U.S. dollar year-on-year and relative to the same period of the previous year. Although not shown here, the yen also weakened against the Australian dollar, South African rand and Russian ruble.



In the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 consolidated net sales increased year-on-year by 28.9% to JPY 643.1 billion. Operating income increased by 123% to JPY 74.5 billion. The profit ratio was up by 4.9 percentage points to 11.6%. Consolidated net sales increased due to an increase in sales volume, change in foreign exchange rates and improved selling prices. Operating income also increased due to the increase in sales volume. Net income increased by 148.3% to JPY 52.2 billion.



On Page 5, I will