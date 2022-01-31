Q3 2022 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



This is Horikoshi, CFO. I will now explain the highlights of business results for 9 months ended December 31, 2021. I'd like to start with the highlights of business results for the third quarter on Page 4.



The exchange rate was JPY 112.9 for the dollar, JPY 129.7 to the euro and JPY 17.6 to the renminbi. Compared to the same period last year, the yen weakened against the dollar, euro and renminbi. Although not shown here, the yen also depreciated against the Australian dollar, South African rand and Russian ruble.



Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 30.2% year-on-year to JPY 723.2 billion, a record high for the quarter. Operating income increased by 85.4% to JPY 87.4 billion. Operating income ratio was up 3.6 percentage points to 12.1%.



Consolidated net sales increased due to increased volume of sales, positive effects of foreign exchange rates and improved selling prices. Operating income was affected by increased material and logistics costs but nevertheless