Jul 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jul 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kiyoshi Hishinuma
Komatsu Ltd. - Executive Officer & GM of Business Coordination Department
* Takeshi Horikoshi
Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Graeme McDonald
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Hikaru Mizuno
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Associate Analyst
* Kentaro Maekawa
Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Tsubasa Sasaki
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director
This is Horikoshi, CFO. I present the business results for the First Quarter FY 2023.
Page 4 shows the highlights of business results for the first quarter FY 2023.
Q1 2024 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...