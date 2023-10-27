Q2 2024 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Hiroyuki Ogawa

Komatsu Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Kiyoshi Hishinuma

Komatsu Ltd. - Executive Officer & GM of Business Coordination Department

* Takeshi Horikoshi

Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Graeme McDonald

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Hirosuke Tai

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kentaro Maekawa

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Takeru Adachi

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Taku Ouchi

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Tomohiko Sano

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Co-Head of ESG & Sustainability and Machinery Research

* Tsubasa Sasaki