Q1 2021 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / NTS GMT

Hiroyuki Ogawa - Komatsu Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Ogawa, the CEO, speaking.



First of all, from my part, I would like to explain about the impact of COVID-19. When we held our earnings results announcement on May 18, we did not release our forecast for the March 2021 period. Today, we are announcing this forecast based on the available information and predictions, and I will refer to that later.



First and foremost, I would like to offer the condolence to the families who have lost their beloved ones to COVID-19. At the same time, I wish for the swift recovery for the people who are suffering. I also offer my heartfelt gratitude to the medical workers who are working hard to prevent this pandemic.



Then I would like to explain the impact of COVID-19 to our business. First, the impact to our production. At Komatsu, from before, to be able to absorb the fluctuations of demand and the exchange rate, we have a global sourcing system for the equipment and components. Currently, there are no issues related to supply chains. There has been torrential rain