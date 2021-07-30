Q1 2022 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



This is CFO Horikoshi speaking. I will give you a presentation about the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. First, on Page 4, I will explain about the highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The exchange rate of JPY 109.9 to $1, JPY 131.7 against EUR 1 and JPY 17.0 to CNY 1. Compared to the previous year, yen depreciated against the dollar, euro and renminbi. Although it is not shown on the slide, yen depreciated against the Australian dollar, South African rand and the Russian ruble.



Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 increased by 41.3% year-over-year to JPY 648.2 billion. Operating profit went up by 129.4% to JPY 61.7 billion. Operating income ratio increased by 3.6 points to 9.5%. Consolidated net sales increased through positive factors such as volume increase and positive contribution coming from foreign exchange rates. Operating income went up due to volume increase as well. Net profit increased by 151.6% to JPY 40.8 billion.



Page 5. This is the sales and profits