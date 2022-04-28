Full Year 2022 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 28, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hiroyuki Ogawa

Komatsu Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Masatoshi Morishita

Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & GM of Business Coordination Department

* Takeshi Horikoshi

Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Hirokazu Miyagi

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Katsushi Saito

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - MD, Head of Asia-Pacific Industrials Research, Machinery Analyst & Head of Equity Research

* Yoshinao Ibara

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst

* Yuichiro Isayama

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



This is Horikoshi,