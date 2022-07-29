Q1 2023 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 29, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Masatoshi Morishita

Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & GM of Business Coordination Department

* Takeshi Horikoshi

Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Hirokazu Miyagi

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Kentaro Maekawa

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Tsubasa Sasaki

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* Yuichiro Isayama

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



This is Horikoshi, CFO, I will explain the business results for the first quarter of FY 2022.



Previously, the amount was rounded down to the nearest JPY 100 million