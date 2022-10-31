Q2 2023 Komatsu Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Takeshi Horikoshi - Komatsu Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, CFO & Director



I am Horikoshi, CFO, I will now give an overview of the business results for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022.



Page 4 shows the highlights of the second quarter of fiscal year '22. Exchange rates were JPY 136.1 to the dollar, JPY 139.3 to the euro, and JPY 93.9 to the Australian dollar. Compared to the same period last year, the yen depreciated against these 3 currencies, and also against the Chinese yuan, the South African rand and the Russian ruble, although not written here.



Consolidated net sales for the first half of fiscal 2022 increased 32.9% year-on-year to JPY 854.9 billion, and operating income rose 58.4% to JPY 118.1 billion. Operating income ratio rose 2.2 percentage points to 13.8%. Consolidated net sales and operating income both increased due to positive impacts of higher volume, foreign exchange rates and selling prices. Net income increased 57.2% to JPY 82.1 billion.



On Page 5, I explained the segment sales and profits. Sales of Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment