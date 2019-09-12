Sep 12, 2019 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Capital Market Lunch of Knorr-Bremse AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Ralph Heuwing, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Yes. Very welcome. Good morning, and good afternoon, wherever you are, dear ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Knorr-Bremse Investor Relations. I want to welcome you today to the presentation of our first half results for 2019 and the 2 divisional deep dives for rail as well as for truck. As a reminder, the conference call will be recorded and is available on our homepage, ww.knorr-bremse.com (sic) [www.knorr-bremse.com] in the Investor Relations section. You can find today's presentation and later a transcript of the event as well. One remark, in the Q&A sessions, we have people in the room who will ask questions. Unfortunately, it is not possible if you're only via the phone connected with us.