Knorr Bremse AG Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Spitzauer - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good afternoon and welcome to Knorr-Bremse's First Capital Market Day. I hope all of you are healthy and fine in these special days.



Shaping the future of sustainable transportation. This is the overarching title of our Capital Market Day. The world is changing, not only driven by the pandemic, but continuously by global megatrends. Four of them are shaping Knorr-Bremse's future mostly: sustainability, mobility, urbanization and digitalization. In the next 3.5 hours, you will learn more about those trends, how Knorr-Bremse wants to tackle them, how we want to benefit from them and as well, also you will benefit from them.



I believe we have put together a very exciting agenda. We will start with 2 presentations by the CEO and CFO, followed by the first Q&A session. Thereafter, we have the divisional deep dive, followed again by a Q&A session. At the end, Dr. Jan Mrosik, our CEO, will conclude the presentations with final remarks. All presentations are prerecorded to be on the safe side. Nevertheless, the Q&A