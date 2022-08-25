Q2 2022 Kane Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Nicole Sendey - Kane Biotech, Inc. - IR & Public Relations



Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and welcome, everyone, to Kane Biotech's quarterly 3arnings conference call. We are grateful to have you join us today. This call will cover Kane's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022, along with a discussion of some of our recent highlights and goals for 2022 and beyond. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to a question-and-answer session. Our call today will be led by Kane's Chief Executive Officer, Marc Edwards.



