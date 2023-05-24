Kane Biotech Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Philip Renaud - Kane Biotech Inc. - Director



Hello, this meeting will now come to order. My name is Philip Renaud, Chair of the Corporation. This is the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Kane Biotech Inc. Pursuant to the bylaws of the corporation, I will act as Chair of the meeting and Ray Dupuis will act as the Secretary of the meeting. I appoint [Odette Doucet] of the TSX Trust Company as Scrutineer.



The notice calling this meeting of shareholders was mailed to all shareholders of record on April 18, 2023. The Secretary will annex the declaration as to such mailing to the minutes of the meeting.



Will the Scrutineer please submit the report on attendance? The Scrutineer's report is as follows: We are pleased to report that there are 22 shareholders holding 70,923,872 common shares represented in person or by proxy at this meeting. This represents 56.82% of the 124,830,202 issued and outstanding common shares.



The notice has been mailed in accordance with the bylaws and acceptance and the quorum being present. I declare that this meeting is duly constituted for