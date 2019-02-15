Feb 15, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 15, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Noriya Yokota

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - Director, Senior Executive Officer & CFO

* Yoshinori Isozaki

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. I am Yoshinori Isozaki, President of Kirin Holdings. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your ongoing support of the Kirin Group's products and corporate activities. Today, I will explain the Kirin Group Vision 2027 and 2019 mid-term business plan that were announced yesterday.



I would like to start by reviewing the 2016 mid-term business plan. At the start of the plan 3 years ago, I clearly designated 3 important challenges. The first was investing, strengthening and growing the profit base in the beer business. The second was restructuring and revitalizing the low profit businesses.