Aug 07, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 07, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Noriya Yokota
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - Director, Senior Executive Officer & CFO
* Yoshinori Isozaki
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director
=====================
Yoshinori Isozaki - Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director
Good morning, everyone. My name is Isozaki, President and CEO of Kirin Holdings. Thank you for your continued purchase and use of the Kirin Group's products and for your continued support and understanding of the company's operating activities.
Today, I would like to give you an overview of the company's financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2019 and discuss our current challenges and future directions. I would like to start with a review of the company's basic policies. As you are aware, January of this year marked the start of the 2019 medium-term business plan. We are currently focusing on 3
Q2 2019 Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 07, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...