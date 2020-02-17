Feb 17, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Noriya Yokota - Kirin Holdings Company, Limited - Director, Senior Executive Officer & CFO



My name is Yokota, Director of the Board, Senior Executive Officer and CFO of Kirin Holdings. Please turn to Page 4.



In fiscal year 2019, total consolidated normalized operating profit stood at JPY 190.8 billion. The plan called for JPY 190 billion in total consolidated normalized operating profit, and we exceeded this target by JPY 800 million. Year-on-year, total consolidated normalized operating profit was down JPY 8.6 billion. Additionally, normalized operating profit, excluding ForEx impact, stood at JPY 195.8 billion, exceeding our target by JPY 5.8 billion. We were able to deliver significant normalized